Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Mum on Potential Presidential Run

Play video content Video: Gretchen Whitmer Plays Coy on Presidential Run

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom go back many years ... but she still won't tell him if she's running for president -- at least, not on camera.

Gov. Whitmer sat down with Gov. Newsom for an episode of his "This Is Gavin Newsom" podcast ... they filmed at Whitmer's fav dive bar -- Crunchy's in East Lansing, Michigan ... and we obtained an exclusive clip ... where Newsom asks about her political ambitions.

Newsom tries to get Whitmer to commit to running for the White House ... but she doesn't come out and say it, even if he thinks he found the answer he's looking for.

She tries to turn the question around, asking him the same thing ... and jokes she's going to start her own podcast just to grill him.

Whitmer admits she's being careful with her words ... because there's a microphone and a camera in her face.

Their answers here don't exactly rule out potential White House bids ... usually, candidates wait until the summer or fall the year before an election year to announce they're running for a certain political office.

While she wouldn't get real about her political plans, Whitmer and Newsom got real with their drink order ... sampling a "mop bucket" -- a mop bucket filled with beer.

After grabbing a plastic Dixie cup, Whitmer served some up for Newsom -- and the pair took a few obligatory sips before heading for the door.