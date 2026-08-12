James Haven Reveals Dad Jon Voight's Reaction To Him Coming Out As Gay

Play video content Video: James Haven Spills on Jon Voight’s Reaction to His Coming Out All Out With Jon Dean

James Haven's detailing the phone call with his dad, Jon Voight, after he came out as gay ... and it sounds like it was a conversation James was avoiding.

The former actor appeared on "All Out With Jon Dean" in an interview published Wednesday morning ... explaining he's often felt somewhat dismissed by his famous father. He says Jon called him multiple times before he finally picked up the phone.

James says his father told him, "I finally know who you are" ... and they proceeded to have a "really nice chat."

Jon's reaction matches up with what we first reported ... but now James is talking about the conversation on camera for the first time.

The phone call came after we broke they story ... James came out as gay on a live stream with his ex-wife, Romi Imbelli, on her Substack -- reading a letter explaining he didn't have the vocabulary to put how he was feeling into words when he was younger.

James said while reading the letter, "I hope my family and others can choose love over fear, understanding over judgment and connection over the beliefs that may have kept us apart.”