James Pearce Jr. Suspended For Rickea Jackson Domestic Dispute

Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. just got handed a hefty punishment as a result of his domestic dispute with WNBA star Rickea Jackson ... as the NFL just suspended him without pay for nearly half of the 2026 season.

The news dropped minutes ago via NFL insiders ... with Ian Rapoport noting JPJ will be able to participate in all preseason activities, as the eight-game ban will start on Aug. 30.

He will be eligible to return on Nov. 2.

Pearce Jr. agreed to enter a six-month intervention program as a result of the Feb. 7 incident. If he completes it, all charges will be dropped.

It's a huge break, as he was initially hit with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police, and resisting arrest and misdemeanor stalking ... although the aggravated battery was later dropped due to a lack of evidence.

As we previously reported, Pearce Jr. was accused of ramming his Lambo SUV into Jackson's car as she drove toward the Doral City Police Department after their relationship ended.

When cops got to the scene, they claimed Pearce Jr. ignored orders and drove off ... and later crashed his own whip and fled on foot. He was eventually taken into custody.

Jackson filed for a restraining order days later ... claiming without it, she was worried "James will kill me."

Jackson had previously stated she was willing to testify against Pearce Jr. ... but ultimately signed off on his intervention program.

Prosecutors stated Pearce Jr.'s actions appeared to be due to a mental health crisis ... as he does not have a history of violence. His attorney said the NFLer is taking measures to address his mental health.