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Celebs Sippin’ Summer Spritzers, Ashtin Earle, Liberty Poole, More

Sip Sip Hooray! Ashtin Earle, Liberty Poole, More ... Let The Good Times Aperol 🍹

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebs Sippin’ Summer Spritzers -- Aperol The Rage!
Launch Gallery
Aperol The Rage! Launch Gallery

Orange you glad it's Spritz o'clock? Summer's popular beverage, the Aperol Spritz, is definitely making waves and hits with Hollywood!

Take a scroll through our gallery -- Ashtin Earle looked back at the lens with a spritz in hand, setting the summer trends, and Liberty Poole rocked the Aperol Spritz brand paired with a vibey, on-theme 'fit.

Alex Cooper, Jessica Alba, and Charli XCX are cheersing to the "orange skies and Aperol highs."

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