Celebs Sippin’ Summer Spritzers, Ashtin Earle, Liberty Poole, More
Sip Sip Hooray! Ashtin Earle, Liberty Poole, More ... Let The Good Times Aperol 🍹
Published
Orange you glad it's Spritz o'clock? Summer's popular beverage, the Aperol Spritz, is definitely making waves and hits with Hollywood!
Take a scroll through our gallery -- Ashtin Earle looked back at the lens with a spritz in hand, setting the summer trends, and Liberty Poole rocked the Aperol Spritz brand paired with a vibey, on-theme 'fit.
Alex Cooper, Jessica Alba, and Charli XCX are cheersing to the "orange skies and Aperol highs."