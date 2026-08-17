Alex Cooper Is Clearing Out Fans’ Entire Baby Registries Ahead of Motherhood

Alex Cooper is a Fairy God Daddy ... because she's giving back and helping other moms-to-be with their baby wish lists.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the "Call Her Daddy" host has been paying for items and clearing out fans’ baby registries, deciding the best way for her to give back to her followers is to help them get ready for their own little ones.

Over the last week, Alex has been reposting fans’ requests to her Instagram Story, with some followers later sharing that their registries have been completely filled ... thanking the entrepreneur for her generosity.

We’re told Alex has regularly turned to her followers for advice since announcing her pregnancy ... asking them questions and leaning on their experiences as she prepares to become a first-time mom herself.

Looks like the response has been huge ... as sources tell us Cooper has been getting a ton of incoming requests from followers sending over their registries, so she’s trying to help as many families as she can.

We even hear she has more exciting news coming to fill even more registries ... so stay tuned on what Mama Cooper has in store.

The gesture comes as Alex prepares to welcome her first child with husband Matt Kaplan, and while she navigates her own pregnancy, Alex is finding a meaningful way to give back to the community that has supported her throughout the exciting journey.