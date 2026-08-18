Arrest Warrant Issued for Presidential Candidate Jill Stein After Skipping Court

Ran For Office ... But Can't Run From the Law!!!

Jill Stein had a warrant out for her arrest in Missouri after she failed to show up in court for an appearance related to her 2024 assault and trespassing case ... but the warrant has since been dropped.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the three-time presidential candidate was a no-show in court Monday after she was charged with two misdemeanors -- one count of first-degree trespassing and one count of fourth-degree assault.

The judge issued a warrant -- but it was quickly dropped after her lawyer showed up.

You'll recall ... Jill was arrested during a protest over the Gaza war at Washington University Danforth campus in April 2024 ... and she allegedly kicked a cop several times after grabbing his bicycle while the crowd was being dispersed.

Jill was the Green Party's presidential nominee in 2012, 2016, and 2024 ... her highest vote total was in '16, when she received more than 1.4 million votes.