Earth, Wind & Fire's John Paris Woke Up From Coma, Needs 2 Surgeries

John Paris has got a ways to go on his road to recovery ... involving 2 major surgeries, according to a new update on his condition.

In a new post, the Standing for John Paris Facebook page shared that the Earth, Wind & Fire drummer woke up again from his coma ... and this time was stable enough for doctors to evaluate him.

According to the update, the doctors ran some addition tests and determined that John will need "two major surgeries."

This means the musician will be in the ICU "longer than everyone had hoped" while recovering from his scary medical emergency.

According to the post, John's wife Kathy Merrick shared ... "This journey is definitely a marathon, but JP is fighting every single day and our hope is strong."

As you know, John suffered a medical emergency earlier this month and was put in an induced coma at the hospital.

Over the weekend, Earth, Wind & Fire's Ralph Johnson said their drummer's "gonna be fine."