Notorious B.I.G.'s Son Claims Grandma's Will Was Changed Weeks Before Death

The Notorious B.I.G.'s son, Christopher Wallace Jr., claims his grandmother's will was drastically changed weeks before her death ... he thinks something doesn't seem right about it, and is now bringing the matter to court ... TMZ has learned.

Christopher filed court docs saying his grandmother, Voletta Wallace, died in February 2025 and was survived by him and her granddaughter. Her son -- the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. -- was killed back in 1997.

He said his grandma executed a will in 2020 … which divided up her fur collection, jewelry, music awards given to Biggie, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, a property in Jamaica, and various other property. He says most of the items were bequeathed to Christopher and his sister ... with a few items given to her brother.

The 2020 will said her interest in the company managing Biggie's estate would go to her foundation. When Biggie died, Voletta acquired a 50% interest in Biggie's company, which she managed with her son's widow, Faith Evans, until Voletta passed away.

Christopher said 15 days before his grandmother died, Voletta signed an amendment to her will that cut out her grandchildren and appointed a man named Wayne Barrow -- a former manager of Biggie -- as the executor of the estate.

In his filing, Christopher said his grandmother was in declining health in her final days … and taking numerous medications and frequently confined to bed. He claims the signatures on the amendment purporting to be Voletta seem "facially inconsistent" and warrant further scrutiny, perhaps by an expert.

Christopher is asking the judge to find the amendment invalid and immediately remove Wayne Barrow as the executor of the estate.

The move comes after Wayne scored a victory in a legal battle with Faith … when a judge ruled Faith had to give Wayne access to Voletta's portion of the Biggie trust profits.