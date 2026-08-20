Julia Stiles and Tatyana Ali Competing on 'Dancing With The Stars'

Julia Stiles and Tatyana Ali are getting ready to bust a move ... because TMZ has heard they are among the cast for this season's "Dancing with the Stars."

Production sources tell TMZ ... the actresses have been tapped for the upcoming 35th season ... joining Guillermo Rodriguez, Maura Higgins, and Ciara Miller.

As you know ... Tatyana starred on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "The Young and the Restless" -- and Julia was the leading lady in the classic flicks "10 Things I Hate About You" and "Save the Last Dance."

The full list of celebs and pros won't drop until next month ... but TMZ was first to report that Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo, will be a part of this season.

Jenna Dewan and Bachelor Nation fan favorite Tyler Cameron have also reportedly joined the show.

Social media star and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson is also set to compete.