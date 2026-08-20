'Outer Banks' Cast Behind the Scenes Through the Years

The Pogues are setting sail one last time ... and we're taking a trip down memory lane before "Outer Banks" rides off into the sunset!

The fifth and final season of the Netflix hit is out now ... so check out Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Madison Bailey, and the rest of the crew through the years -- from fresh-faced newcomers to OBX veterans.

The gang's back together for one last adventure ... with Jonathan, Carlacia Grant, and Madison cheesin' behind the scenes.

But before you say goodbye to the OBX ... take it all the way back to where it started, with Madison and Madelyn serving up a serious Season 1 throwback.