Four Youngsters Charged In Connection With Crashing Stolen SUV That Killed 2 People

Three juveniles and an 18-year-old are in a heap of legal trouble after going on a joyride in a stolen SUV and crashing into another vehicle, killing a grandmother and her longtime partner, according to New Jersey prosecutors and media reports.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office tells TMZ ... Nayshaun Brown, 18, and his three juvenile cohorts allegedly stole the SUV last Saturday morning and took it for a spin in Mays Landing, NJ. NJ.com reported that the four were trying to elude police at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors say the suspects got into a head-on collision with another vehicle carrying Robert Barr Jr., 54, and Alice Stilwell, 67, both of whom died. Stilwell was reportedly a grandmother who was Barr's "long term partner."

The defendants are now charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault (bodily injury while joyriding), conspiracy to commit joyriding, conspiracy to commit eluding, and conspiracy to commit theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Prosecutors also charged Brown with employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, and he's currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.