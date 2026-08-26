'Love Island' Star Zac Woodworth Hospitalized

Play video content Video: Zac Woodworth Posted Startling Instagram Story Instagram/Zacwoodworth

"Love Island USA" star Zac Woodworth has been hospitalized for an unknown condition.

The reality star posted a video on his Instagram Story Tuesday, showing him lying on a hospital bed with two male pals sitting in his room. He had a monitor on his chest, but did not divulge details about his health.

TMZ has reached out to him for comment ... so far, no word back.

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Zac first appeared briefly on "Love Island USA" season 7 in 2025 and went on to compete on "Love Island: All Stars UK" in February of this year. He fell head over heels for Essex, England native Millie Court ... and they placed second on the show.

Unfortunately, they split in May because neither wanted to permanently relocate across the pond.