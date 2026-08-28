Mama June's Late Daughter Anna's Widower Welcomes Baby with Fiancée

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's widowed family just got a little bigger ... almost 3 years after losing his wife, TMZ has learned.

Eldridge Toney and Jessie English have welcomed their first baby, Walker, on Friday.

A source close to the couple tells TMZ ... "everything went great." We're told Jessie had a C-section, but the baby is "doing amazing" and Eldridge was in the room during delivery.

Eldridge had shared on his Instagram stories earlier in the day that they were ready for their baby to come ... posting a pic of Jessie in a hospital bed.

Eldridge and Jessie got engaged in December -- just 2 years after Mama June's daughter lost her battle with cancer -- and announced they were expecting in January.

Anna and Eldridge had been together from 2017 up until she tragically passed away in December 2023.

They had gotten married that March, not long after Anna had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer in January 2023.