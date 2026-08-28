Tom Hardy Drops New Rap Album, With Features From Busta Rhymes and Method Man

Did you have the release of Bane's debut rap album on your 2026 bingo card? Well, buckle up ... because Tom Hardy's dropping bars.

The actor just dropped an album with Czarface -- a group formed by Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck and 7L & Esoteric -- under the pseudonym Frankie Pulitzer.

If you can believe it ... the songs are actually pretty good, and one is even a collab with rap legends Busta Rhymes and Method Man.

TBH, the stage name works for TH, because his pen is lethal -- even venomous, some would say. But don't just take our word for it ... check out the songs for yourself.

And get this -- Tom's not even new to rap. Back in 2011, he mentioned in an interview that he scored a record deal as a rapper when he was just 15.

Tom said at the time ... "Because I come from a nice middle-class neighbourhood, it was a very hard sell. And I wasn't very good!"

He added ... "I've got albums, man. My best friend Peanut, he grew up in the South Bronx. He's a very good MC, and we still play. It'll come out in a film one day; it'll come out in a character somewhere."