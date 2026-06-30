Tom Hardy Returns To 'MobLand' After Alleged Production Clashes

Looks like Tom Hardy cut a deal with "MobLand" producers ... TMZ confirmed he's returning to the show for its third season, despite some alleged on-set tension.

With Tom in the fold, the Paramount+ crime series will not be losing anyone from the cast ... with Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan also returning for the next chapter.

Seems a recent meeting in London between Tom and producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser smoothed things over ... paving the way for the British actor to retain his role.

Tom's return is a big deal ... about a month ago, he had one foot out the door after several clashes with Butterworth.

There were reports Tom would stay holed up in his trailer for hours on end during filming, causing major headaches behind the scenes.

Still, Helen was very much on Tom's side, making it clear she wanted him back.