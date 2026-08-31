Anna Wintour's Met Gala 2027 Scraps John Galliano Exhibit

Anna Wintour’s Met Gala is no longer going to present an exhibit by the controversial designer John Galliano.

On Monday, Galliano announced the news on social media after backlash grew over the weekend.

He said, “After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time.”

The designer added, “I do not want the debate surrounding me to place the Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute.”

He said he knew that an exhibition on his work would be “painful for some.”