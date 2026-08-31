Anna Wintour's Met Gala 2027 Scraps John Galliano Exhibit
Met Gala 2027 John Galliano Exhibit Scrapped As Backlash Grew
Anna Wintour’s Met Gala is no longer going to present an exhibit by the controversial designer John Galliano.
On Monday, Galliano announced the news on social media after backlash grew over the weekend.
He said, “After much reflection and discussion with all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time.”
The designer added, “I do not want the debate surrounding me to place the Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute.”
He said he knew that an exhibition on his work would be “painful for some.”
Galliano was a long-time friend of Wintour, and she was one of his biggest supporters over the years. Her decision to honor him at the Met Gala caused a stir due to his 2011 comments at a Paris cafe … where he made antisemitic remarks to diners.