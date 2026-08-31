Tupac Murder Trial: Closing Arguments Begin, Watch Live

Closing arguments are beginning in the Tupac Shakur murder trial ... and we are streaming them live.

As you know, Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been charged with first-degree murder for the iconic artist's 1996 killing ... making him the only person to ever be criminally charged in Tupac's death.

Prosecutors aren't accusing Keffe D of firing any shots himself, but argue that he was the one calling them.

They say that -- based on his own police interviews and memoir anecdotes -- KD orchestrated the Las Vegas shooting as retaliation for a fight Tupac and his crew got in with his nephew earlier that night.

Jurors heard a 2008 police interview with Keffe D, where he tells authorities he gave his nephew a gun ... and his nephew was the one who pulled the trigger.

Meanwhile, KD's lawyer argues that his client's "full of crap," and that's why he was never previously charged.

Over the past couple weeks, jurors heard from two dozen prosecution witnesses and just three from the defense ... although KD didn't take the stand himself.