'The Challenge' Star Davis Mallory Debuts Girlfriend a Year After Saying He’s 'No Longer Gay'

Davis Mallory is Instagram official with his new girlfriend ... a year after announcing he was "no longer gay."

"The Challenge" and "The Real World: Denver" alum hard-launched his relationship with Rachel Vaughan over the weekend, sharing vacation snaps of the couple kissing and smiling for a selfie.

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Davis tells TMZ ... he first met Rachel in Hawaii in February 2022 while DJing a wedding. He says they began traveling together, became best friends and eventually fell in love ... officially starting their relationship this past August. He tell us they're not living together yet.

Davis captioned one post ... "It's crazy what love can do. I love you." Rachel also shared photos of the pair, writing ... "First day I met Davis in the middle of the ocean we pet wild horses and hitchhiked up the valley."

The 43-year-old reality star came out as gay during "The Real World: Denver" in 2005 and later advocated for gay Christians.

But in an Instagram video posted last September, Davis said he had been living a gay lifestyle for about 20 years before God "pulled me out of that lifestyle" a year earlier.

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