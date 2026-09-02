Evan Rachel Wood Says Only Joey King Reached Out After 'Practical Magic 2' Recasting

Evan Rachel Wood says the "Practical Magic" OGs basically cast an invisibility spell on her, claiming none of 'em reached out after she was replaced in the sequel ... instead she only heard from new addition Joey King.

Evan -- who played Kylie Owens in the beloved 1998 flick when she was just 11 years old -- praised Joey on Instagram Tuesday ... writing, "I really appreciated Joey King reaching out to me because no one who worked on the original film did. She’s a sweetheart."

Obviously, there's some shade embedded in Wood's message, too ... because she's ripping her former co-stars for not hitting her up after it was revealed she wasn't coming back.

If you don't know ... Joey plays Kylie in the new movie, which is due out next week, and she's been incredibly effusive about Evan -- even telling The Hollywood Reporter she was "so appreciative of the support that she showed to me and to the rest of the cast."

Apparently, her support for the rest of the cast has reached its limit.

Director Susanne Bier explained the decision not to bring back Evan or Alexandra Artrip -- who played Antonia, Kylie's sister, in the original film -- wasn't personal ... but rather because they don't have access to a de-aging spell -- they want to portray younger versions of the characters.