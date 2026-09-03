'Jersey Shore' Star JWoww Hospitalized for Kidney Infection and Appendicitis

JWoww is sending her kids back to school from the hospital, saying she's been struggling with some pretty major health issues for the past week.

The "Jersey Shore" star posted a pic with her kids from her hospital room -- gown and all -- explaining she's been dealing with a kidney infection and appendicitis.

Play video content Video: Jwoww Posts Video From Hospital Following Kidney Infection and Appendicitis

She wrote in the caption ... "This past week has probably been one of the hardest weeks of my life. I’ve spent every day fighting to get healthy enough to get home to my family while dealing with a horrible kidney infection and appendicitis."

JWoww continued ... "I want to say it came out of nowhere, but the truth is, I haven’t felt like myself for months. Weight loss, exhaustion, constantly feeling off… and then last Friday, my body finally said, 'We aren’t making it like this anymore.'"

She raved about her hospital team, thanking them for getting her "healthy enough" to snap this sweet shot with her kids before their first day of school.

JWoww explained ... "Because no matter where I was, I was going to do my daughter’s hair for her first day."

She credited her husband, Zack Carpinello, with helping get her kids together so she could still participate in their first day of school.

JWoww wrote ... "We didn’t get the picture in front of the house. We didn’t get the normal first-day morning. We got hospital bracelets, a hospital room, backpacks, hair supplies and a memory I don’t think any of us will ever forget."