'Jersey Shore' Star JWoww Explains Wedding Guest List After Angelina, Ronnie Snub
'Jersey Shore' Star Jwoww Hey Wedding Whiners!!! You Proved Why You Weren't Invited
JWoww's making it crystal clear ... if you're upset you didn't score an invite to her surprise wedding, you're only proving why you didn't make the cut.
The "Jersey Shore" star is firing back after we broke the story Angelina Pivarnick and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were left off the guest list for her wedding to Zack Carpinello.
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JWoww says her social media has been flooded with comments over the guest list ... and she's calling out what she describes as fake friends and even family members for leaking details about her private day.
She also insists she wasn't even the one who handled the guest list ... claiming Zack narrowed it down to fewer than 50 of their closest friends and family.
According to JWoww, guests thought they were attending the premiere of her movie -- not a wedding -- and she says the idea was to invite a small group they knew would do everything they could to be there and would be genuinely happy to celebrate with them.
She says anyone now playing the victim or "s***-talking" about being left out is only proving why they didn't make the cut in the first place.
As we first reported ... Angelina and Ronnie were blindsided by the snub and were hurt they didn't make the guest list. Our sources also told us Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino were invited but didn't attend, while Snooki, Deena Cortese, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino celebrated with the newlyweds.
As they say on "Jersey Shore" ... gym, tan, don't whine about not being invited to my wedding.