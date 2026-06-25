'Jersey Shore' Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Weren't Invited to JWoww's Wedding

JWoww's wedding had a more exclusive VIP list than the cast's old hangout, Club Karma ... because a couple of her castmembers didn't even get the invite.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Angelina Pivarnick and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were left off the guest list for JWoww's big day.

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Our sources say the two other "Jersey Shore" castmates who didn't attend -- Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino -- were invited ... but unclear why they did not attend. They also didn't know it was JWoww's wedding ... remember, she sprung that news on her guests after they showed up for what they thought was a film premiere.

As for Angelina and Ronnie we are told they were both blindsided by being left off the guest list and are extremely upset and hurt by it.

Among the 'JS' stars who did make it out ... Snooki, Deena and her husband, Chris, Sammi Giancola and her husband, Justin, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren.

You may remember ... JWoww, Snooki, and Deena Cortese famously ruined Angelina's wedding in 2019 with a roast of Angelina during a joint speech. The crowd booed the three ladies, and Angelina ran from the room in tears.

JWoww and Zack said they'd wanted something that felt true to them, explaining ... "The surprise element, the family focus, and the intimate guest list all allowed us to create something personal and meaningful."