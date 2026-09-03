Matt Damon Suits Up for 'Thasnagar' as Filming Begins in Los Angeles

Matt Damon is getting ready to save the universe ... or at least look like he's part of a very colorful one.

The actor was spotted Wednesday on the set of his mysterious new sci-fi movie "Thasnagar" in Los Angeles ... where he rocked a black sleeveless shirt while hanging with a crew of costumed characters in bright red jumpsuits, gloves, and futuristic headgear.

Play video content Video: Matt Damon Spotted in Costume as ‘Thasnagar’ Starts Shooting in L.A. CPR-D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Matt appeared to be having a great time as cameras rolled ... smiling alongside his wildly dressed costars, who looked like they had just beamed in from another galaxy.

The production is being kept largely under wraps, but the project is reportedly a sci-fi action comedy from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ... the Oscar-winning duo behind "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Damon is joined by Charles Melton and Sandra Oh in the cast ... and filming is expected to take place at several Los Angeles-area locations, including a college campus transformed into a movie set.