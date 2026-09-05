Natalie Portman Welcomes Third Child, First Baby With Tanguy Destable
Natalie Portman Welcomes Baby With Tanguy Destable
Published
Natalie Portman is officially a mom of three ... TMZ has confirmed.
The actress welcomed her third child ... her first with partner Tanguy Destable, in Paris last month, according to PEOPLE.
The newborn joins Portman's two older children, 15-year-old son Aleph and 9-year-old daughter Amalia, whom she shares with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.
We've reached out to a rep for Natalie ... so far, no word back.