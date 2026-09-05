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Natalie Portman Welcomes Third Child, First Baby With Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman Welcomes Baby With Tanguy Destable

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Natalie Portman is officially a mom of three ... TMZ has confirmed.
The actress welcomed her third child ... her first with partner Tanguy Destable, in Paris last month, according to PEOPLE.

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The newborn joins Portman's two older children, 15-year-old son Aleph and 9-year-old daughter Amalia, whom she shares with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

We've reached out to a rep for Natalie ... so far, no word back.

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