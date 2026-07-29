Natalie Portman Reveals Bump For Baby No. 3

Natalie Portman is quite pregnant with her third child ... and she's got the baby bump to prove it.

The movie star made the news super official on Wednesday ... sharing a snap on Instagram of her cradling her baby bump with the caption, "Counting the days until we meet you."

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The baby-on-board post was not a shocker ... Portman said in a Harper's Bazaar interview back in April that she was expecting ... but the visual got her followers all in a tizzy -- including Macaulay Culkin, who commented ... "Gee wiz."

NP is an old pro at being a mama ... but this child will be the first with partner Tanguy Destable. The actress is already a mom to son Aleph, 15, and daughter Amalia, 9, with her ex-husband, director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied.