Ice Spice Debuts 'Saint' and 'Sinner' Tattoos Under Her Butt

Ice Spice is putting a little angel-and-devil energy right under her cheeks ... debuting some bold new ink in a spot that's impossible to miss.

The rapper showed off the fresh tattoos in a new video, rocking tiny striped shorts as she turned around to reveal "saint" and "sinner" written high across the backs of her thighs.

And she didn't exactly pick a subtle spot ... the red lettering sits just beneath her butt, making the whole reveal extra cheeky.

Ice captioned the clip, "for the love of the game" ... letting the new ink do the rest of the talking.

The 26-year-old has never been shy about showing off her curves, and this latest ink gives fans one more reason to keep their eyes south of the border.