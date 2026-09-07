'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Discharged From Hospital After Emergency Bypass Surgery

Rick Harrison is out of the hospital and recovering at home after undergoing emergency bypass surgery ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Harrison family tells TMZ ... "Today, Rick was discharged from the hospital and is now resting at home. By all accounts, he's now doing great."

As TMZ previously reported, the "Pawn Stars" star initially went to the hospital for what was expected to be a routine stent procedure. Doctors discovered a more serious issue during the procedure, however, and determined he needed bypass surgery instead.

Rick's family previously said he was resting comfortably and looking forward to a full recovery, with his wife, Angie, and family by his side.

Play video content 6/22/26 Video: Rick Harrison Breaks Down Value of White House Memorabilia TMZ DC

We recently caught up with RH a few months ago where our DC quizzed the master of items to guess the price items in the White House would be worth.