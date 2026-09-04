'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Has Emergency Bypass Surgery

"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison is recovering in the hospital ... after undergoing major surgery.

A spokesperson for the Harrison family tells TMZ ... Rick went in for what was expected to be a routine stent procedure, but doctors discovered a much more serious issue that required bypass surgery.

Fortunately, we're told the reality star is resting comfortably and looking forward to a full recovery.

Rick's rep tells us he's grateful for the treatment he's receiving from doctors and staff at the hospital -- and his wife, Angie, and his family are right by his side.

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