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'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Has Emergency Bypass Surgery

'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison EMERGENCY BYPASS SURGERY

By TMZ Staff
Published
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"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison is recovering in the hospital ... after undergoing major surgery.

A spokesperson for the Harrison family tells TMZ ... Rick went in for what was expected to be a routine stent procedure, but doctors discovered a much more serious issue that required bypass surgery.

Rick Harrison Through The Years
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Rick Harrison Through The Years Launch Gallery
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Fortunately, we're told the reality star is resting comfortably and looking forward to a full recovery.

Rick's rep tells us he's grateful for the treatment he's receiving from doctors and staff at the hospital -- and his wife, Angie, and his family are right by his side.

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Video: Rick Harrison Breaks Down Value of White House Memorabilia
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It was just a few months ago our DC crew caught up with RH ... when he was in town for the Small Business Summit at the White House, where he was praised by President Trump.

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