'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Wants Corey Medical Bills Dispute Handled Privately

"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison wants the back-and-forth with his son Corey over medical bills handled privately ... not in the media.

Rick tells TMZ ... "Corey and I will work this out by talking to each other and not the media."

He continues ... "We appreciate everyone's support and concern but feel it is in the best interest of all to concentrate on Corey's recovery at this time."

Tension between the father-son duo bubbled after a GoFundMe was launched on Corey’s behalf to help cover medical bills and money he says he borrowed from his dad and friends after a terrifying motorcycle accident that landed him in the hospital.

Rick previously told us, as far as he knows, he "paid all of Corey's medical bills long before [Corey] put the GoFundMe out." He said it'd be nice if Corey paid him back, but "there is no repayment schedule in place."

Corey pushed back ... telling us, "If he decided I don't have to pay him back the money, then happy birthday to me," though he said that based on their relationship, he doubts that’s the case.