Play video content Video: Jeremy Piven, Adrian Grenier Reprise Entourage Roles For Betr Ad Betr

The boys from Entourage just clocked in for Jake Paul!

Jeremy Piven and Adrian Grenier are back -- at least for a few minutes -- playing Ari Gold and Vincent Chase-like characters in Betr's new ad campaign, which dropped Monday afternoon.

Fans of the show are gonna love it.

Piven rolls up to the Problem Child's house party, music bumping, stars like Lonzo Ball, Gelo Ball, and Le'Veon Bell choppin' it up, hunting for Grenier.

The superagent finally finds his movie star client and hits him with a job offer -- be the face of Betr.

Adrian doesn't overthink it. "Let's do it" ... sending the party into a frenzy.

The whole thing plays like an abbreviated episode of their hit HBO show, which first premiered in 2004.

It's been more than a decade since the Entourage movie dropped, but Piven says he instantly felt the camaraderie with Grenier.

“It’s been a long time since the two of us have shared a screen, and the second we got back together, it felt like no time had passed,” Jeremy said.

"There’s a chemistry and shorthand that comes from everything we experienced together, and it was great to tap back into that and have some fun with it again."

Awesome ad aside, it's a big moment for Paul's company, which launched in 2022.

“Betr today is a fundamentally different company than the one we launched, and Predictions going live is an important milestone that allows us to introduce Betr 2.0 and the Super App we’ve been building towards,” CEO Joey Levy said.