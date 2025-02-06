'Entourage' Star Jeremy Piven's Home Burglarized, Jewelry Worth $200K Stolen

Jeremy Piven's been hit with an unwanted role ... as an L.A. burglary victim, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... last Friday, around 10 PM, the "Entourage" star -- who played Ari Gold in the award-winning series -- came home to find his upstairs glass door smashed at his Los Angeles-area home.

Play video content TMZ.com

We're told thieves ransacked Jeremy’s bedroom, making off with about $200,000 worth of rings, watches and other jewelry.

Interestingly, our sources say the thieves skipped over all of Jeremy’s TV awards that were sitting around the house.

According to the cops ... Jeremy recently put his house on the market, and held an open house earlier on the same day as the burglary ... though it’s unclear if there's any connection.

So far, no arrests ... but the investigation is ongoing.