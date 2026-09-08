14-Year-Old Girl Shot in the Leg After Argument at Jimmy John's

A teenage girl was shot in the leg by a Jimmy John's employee Saturday after her mother got in an argument at the restaurant, reports say.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say the 14-year-old was shot in the leg while she was inside a car ... they say her mom had gotten into it with "several individuals associated with the Jimmy John’s" before the shot was fired.

The shooter's been identified as Adam White, an employee at the sandwich chain ... according to court docs obtained by Fox News.

The docs say he and the mother -- who police say was a former employee of Jimmy John's -- started arguing, and the fight eventually moved to the parking lot.

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Police say the mother's boyfriend brought the teen to the restaurant during the confrontation ... that's when they say things "escalated" and shots were fired.

According to the court docs, the mother, her boyfriend and her daughter got into a car and started to drive off when the shooting happened.