New Mom Fatally Stabbed in Times Square

A new mom is dead after an apparently disturbed woman allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen in Times Square.

Multiple outlets have identified the stabbing victim as New Jersey woman Erin Piacenti, who had reportedly just posted about taking time off to spend with her newborn daughter.

According to New York Times, she had posted a picture standing with her husband and holding her infant daughter just 4 days before she was killed.

Police say she was allegedly stabbed to death by 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros, in what NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch calls a "random and unprovoked" attack.

Authorities say Pamela -- armed with two knives -- first attacked a 68-year-old man who was waiting to cross the street, allegedly stabbing him in the abdomen.

They say she then went up Seventh Avenue toward 42nd Street and stabbed Erin. Officers confronted her, but fatally shot her when she refused to drop the knives.

Tisch said ... "During the encounter, she told the officers, 'I'm not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.' She repeated, 'I will kill you.'"

Tisch explained Cisneros had a "documented mental health history." She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The first victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but officials say he stabilized. Tragically, Erin succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

She was 32.