TikTok Stars Squirmy and Grubs Expecting First Child Together

TikTok stars Squirmy and Grubs are having a baby ... announcing that their little one is coming in January!

The influencers -- real names Hanna and Shane Burcaw -- shared the happy news Tuesday on, where else, social media. They announced she is 20 weeks pregnant and shared ultrasound photos.

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The couple also provided a series of updates with fans ... saying they're both doing well and excited to share their pregnancy journey online.

Shane will be writing a baby blog fans can follow along ... and, instead of asking for congratulatory baby gifts, Hanna indicates they'll be paying it forward by fulfilling other followers' wishes.

The pair also acknowledge the difficulties of going through IVF treatment ... and how some people -- while surely happy for the Burcaws -- may also be feeling the bittersweet pain of seeing the announcement.



If you don't know ... Shane has spinal muscular atrophy -- and the pair grew their following by answering questions about their relationship after their 2020 marriage.

The two started going through IVF in 2022 ... though they took a break after receiving some poor test results.