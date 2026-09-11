Andrew Garfield's Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Electrical Odor

A celebrity-packed Delta Airlines flight with Andrew Garfield aboard was flying from L.A. to NYC when it was suddenly diverted to New Mexico for an emergency landing because of an "electrical odor," TMZ has learned.

Garfield and fellow actors Owen Thiele and Nick Robinson were on the Delta Boeing 767 flight Wednesday afternoon when the crew smelled the electrical odor coming from the cockpit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. We're told the plane was headed from LAX to New York's JFK airport, but it was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport, where it landed safely.

"Love Island USA" castmate Dylan Wrona and singer Mark Ambor were also on the flight.

Thankfully, no one was injured -- and Delta apologized to its customers in a statement, saying the plane was diverted due to a "smoky odor" and the company would quickly "accommodate customers as quickly as possible to their final destinations.”

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Owen -- star of the hit show "Adults" -- posted about the incident on Instagram ... sharing photos, writing that "we just had an emergency landing in Albuquerque," and asking for recommendations.

He also said, "Andrew Garfield on my flight." Owen shared a selfie with the caption, "If plane went down it would've said Andrew Garfield and others. Nick Robinson here too. Andrew Garfield, Nick Robinson and others."

Well, he's not wrong.