Adult Film Star Charlie Forde Offers Veterinary Help to Animal Charities

Play video content Video: Charlie Forde Launches Global Conservation Journey TMZ.com

Adult film star Charlie Forde is taking a break from the mattress to support a cause that really matters ... jumping back into her old career to help needy animals.

Here's the deal ... Charlie's got into the porn world a few years ago -- after she decided to focus on the lucrative career instead of her work as a veterinarian.

However, she's still a licensed vet in Australia with experience in emergency medicine ... so now she's offering her skills to organizations that need to hire an experienced vet on a budget.

She's started a GoFundMe to support these awesome orgs further ... because she promises she's covering all her travel costs and living expenses herself. While fans would almost certainly take her word for it, Charlie wants to keep everything 100% above board and says she'll be dropping receipts to prove the donations are headed to the right places, too.

Charlie says she's headed off to a farm sanctuary in Canada next month that takes on animals who might otherwise be euthanized.

This farm sanctuary is just a first step ... she's also scheduled to help with rhino dehorning next year to protect them from poachers.

Plus, ya gotta watch the clip all the way through to hear why this star might like to get intimate with her fellow humans -- but she's also got a misanthropic feeling about them, too.