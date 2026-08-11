Porn Star Breezy Bri Found Safe After Being Reported Missing

Porn star Breezy Bri has been found safe after not being heard from for about 2 weeks ... TMZ has learned.

The Las Vegas Police Department tells us she was located safe outside of their jurisdiction after her modeling agency seemingly issued a missing person poster Monday.

The purported missing person flyer said the 23-year-old starlet was last heard from at some point between July 27 and July 29 ... and was last thought to be in Miami. She is based in Las Vegas.

Her loved ones were worried after receiving "out of character" messages from her, the alleged letter said.

Bri's friend Serena Hill told AVN she had been located with family ... but did not reveal where. Serena added, "They're not wanting to say much to us but I do believe she is with her aunt. We called her mother and she didn't want to say anything other than she's safe."