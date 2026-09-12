Scooter Braun Shares PDA-Filled Birthday Post For Sydney Sweeney

Play video content Video: Scooter Braun Shares Cute Video Celebrating Sydney Sweeney's Birthday

Scooter Braun is dancing with, dipping, and makin' out with Sydney Sweeney in his PDA-filled birthday post dedicated to his girlfriend's big day ... and his note to her is even sweeter.

Filming in front of what appears to be Avignon's Palace of the Popes in the South of France ... the music mogul and "Euphoria" actress -- who turns 29 today -- danced to Mitski's "My Love Mine All Mine" in his Instagram post that he uploaded Saturday.

Scooter wrote in the caption ... "You make me smile harder, laugh louder, adventure more, and dream bigger. You’ve made the ordinary feel exciting and the future feel like something I can’t wait to get to."

Adding that her "giggle can change an entire day" ... Scooter admitted he loves "how corny we can be together, because nothing else matters. There are a million things I could say, but the ones that matter most are just for you." And yes, he even used the L-word!!! 👀

His sweet birthday message comes as the couple seemingly have gotten even more serious ... as we reported, Sydney has been spending more time with Scooter's kids in recent weeks.

The two also jetted off to Venice to flaunt their amore last week ... taking a boat ride down the canal together.