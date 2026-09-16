Connecticut OnlyFans Model Pleads Guilty After Allegedly Not Paying Taxes on $3 Million

A Connecticut OnlyFans model probably won't be raking in much dough over the next few years ... because she'll be too busy repaying her debt to society.

Seathra Zmeena Orr -- a 39-year-old from Stamford, CT -- pled guilty Tuesday to tax evasion. Federal prosecutors allege she hasn't paid taxes in more than 4 years despite bringing in more than $3 million during that span ... including one year where she made $1.3 million.

Despite bringing in big money, the feds allege she spent nearly as much as she made living the high life ... blowing at least $1.3 million on rent, luxury vehicles and jewelry.

The feds claim Orr used multiple phony business names and opened several business and personal bank accounts to throw the IRS off her trail.

The government says Orr owes more than $1.1 million in restitution to the IRS and she's agreed to pay at least $476,970. The court will determine the final restitution amount.

Orr has been released on bond while awaiting sentencing.