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'America’s Next Top Model' Star Jay Manuel Lists Connecticut Home for $4.65M

'ANTM' Jay Manuel See Ya, Connecticut Crib!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
'America’s Next Top Model' Jay Manuel Lists CT Pad for $4.65M
Launch Gallery
For $ale! Launch Gallery
Getty/Daniel Milstein

Jay Manuel's Connecticut crib is no longer in the running to be the "America's Next Top Model" star's Next Top Home ... because he's listing it for millions, TMZ has learned.

Jay is putting the 5-bed, 5-bath mansion on the market for $4.65 million ... and the place is 7,907 square feet of pure luxury.

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Daniel Milstein

The estate is decked out with a heated saltwater pool and spa.

Inside, the posh pad features a gorgeous kitchen, sky-high ceilings, beautiful bathrooms and even a fitness center.

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Daniel Milstein

Compass agent Jennifer Leahy says the 2.6-acre property has an "effortless sense of luxury."

She says it offers "a rare combination of striking architecture, natural beauty, and privacy."

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Daniel Milstein

Check out our gallery to see Jay's stunning space.

And no wonder it looks so good -- he is an 'ANTM' legend, after all.

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