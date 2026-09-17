'That's So Raven' Bobb'e J. Thompson Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison on Gun Charge

Bobb'e J. Thompson -- a former child star known for playing Stanley on "That's So Raven" -- has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge.

A judge in Iowa handed down the sentence on Thursday ... almost one year after cops say they pulled him over going 104 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.

Cops say they searched Thompson's bag during the stop and found packages of marijuana purchased at a dispensary and a loaded .40-caliber handgun ... which was allegedly stolen from a car in Kansas City, MO.

Thompson pled guilty to the charge back in April. He has been ordered to serve 30 months in federal prison ... and will be on 3 years of supervised release once he gets out.

He's currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals ... until he's transferred to a federal prison.

In addition to "That's So Raven," Bobb'e also appeared in a bunch of movies ... including "Role Models," "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" and "Shark Tale" ... plus TV shows like "The Tracy Morgan Show," "30 Rock" and "Wild 'n Out."

Thompson's dealt with numerous legal issues since he stopped acting years ago.