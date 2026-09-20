Carrie Underwood Sings 'Sweet Child O' Mine' With Guns N’ Roses

Carrie Underwood took the stage with Axl Rose to deliver a powerful performance "Sweet Child O' Mine" ... and let's just say she totally rose to the occasion!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It all went down at the Guns N' Roses show in Atlanta last night ... as Carrie shared the lead on the vocals for their iconic song!

Carrie -- who wore a black tank and leopard print shorts -- was joined up on stage by her friend Axl for their duet. And honestly, we totally called this moment!

We reported earlier ... sources previously told us that Carrie would hop on stage last night ... and that she's actually being mentored by Axl as she tries out a new sound.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And this music is nothing like her country roots -- she's making a big foray into rock!