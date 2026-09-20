Beatles Biopic Actors Recreate Iconic Opening of 'A Hard Day's Night'
The Beatles Biopic Series Actors Recreate 'A Hard Day's Night' See How They Run!!!
See how they run!!! It seems the highly anticipated series of Beatles biopics will depict the iconic opening of "A Hard Day's Night" ... and we have the photos.
Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan were spotted being chased down the streets at London's Marylebone Station ... recreating the moment when their respective characters John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr ran away from their own adoring fans for the 1964 film.
The trio could be seen smiling, dancing and ... well ... running like their lives depended on it.
Doing the chase was a dozen extras or so ... in convincing '60s attire.
Of course, the only Beatle missing was Paul Mescal's Paul McCartney.
We bet after a hard day's shoot like the one Harris, Joseph and Barry had ... they should be sleeping ... like a dog!