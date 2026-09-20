Beatles Biopic Actors Recreate Iconic Opening of 'A Hard Day's Night'

See How They Run!!!

See how they run!!! It seems the highly anticipated series of Beatles biopics will depict the iconic opening of "A Hard Day's Night" ... and we have the photos.

The trio could be seen smiling, dancing and ... well ... running like their lives depended on it.

Doing the chase was a dozen extras or so ... in convincing '60s attire.

Of course, the only Beatle missing was Paul Mescal's Paul McCartney.