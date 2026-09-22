Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan Claims To Have Only $4K in Assets and Modest Monthly Income

Claims To Have Only $4K in Assets, Low Monthly Income

Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan revealed his modest 4-figure monthly income as he fights his estranged wife Kim Marlowe's request that he pay her legal fees in divorce court.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Fab said he earns $1,846 per month in wage/salary income and another $1,500 a month as a bonus, which he says is based on an annual bonus of $18,000.

The paperwork said Fab only has $3,845 in cash and in his bank accounts. He lists $0 in stock, bonds, and other assets.

Fab lives overseas with his current partner, Tessa van der Steen, and their four children. He said his monthly bills total $9,261 and claims Tessa covers over $5K of the expenses.

As TMZ previously reported, Kim filed for divorce in January 2024. She asked for $50K in attorneys' fees and another $25K to hire a forensic accountant to comb through Fab's finances … to determine how much support he should pay her.

Fab said he does not have the income to pay Kim. He said he was only married to Kim for 2 years before separating … and then moving to Europe.

He said he hesitated to file for divorce out of fear Kim would "blackmail" him but says they have lived completely separate and apart for more than 25 years.

He said she collected his paychecks for projects for years and doesn't believe he got all his money … and wants accounting from her.

Fab said he terminated Kim as his manager in 2023.