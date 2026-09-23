Texas Rangers Seeking Evidence Of Manslaughter Related to Camp Mystic Flood Deaths

Camp Mystic is facing a criminal investigation ... and investigators say they are on the hunt for evidence of manslaughter and homicide after 28 people died there last year in a flood.

Texas Rangers have applied for search warrants to obtain electronic communications from the camp's owners, who have not been charged with a crime ... according to multiple reports.

Officials say these communications may contain evidence of crimes ... including manslaughter, negligent homicide, and child abandonment.

Texas Ranger Brant Johnston painted a grim picture of the camp's preparedness for the floods, writing in an affidavit that the camp's emergency plans were not sufficient, that there were not enough counselors for each cabin, and that emergency drills were not conducted.

Johnston added ... "Camp Mystic, LLC was aware of and consciously disregarded a substantial and unjustifiable risk of death to the campers in their care."

In the face of the latest legal bombshell, the camp still has plans to reopen its doors next year ... despite 28 people -- including 25 young girls, two teen counselors and the camp director -- dying during last year's fatal flooding.

In a July filing submitted as part of the camp's bankruptcy case ... the camp's proposed chief restructuring officer told the court they have more than $1 million from prospective campers for a future season.