Jonah Hill's Former Malibu Home Hits Market for $12.95M

My Former Malibu Pad Can Be Yours For $12.9M!!!

Jonah Hill's former Malibu estate is back on the market ... and TMZ has learned it was also the site of a private reception following Hayden Panettiere's recent memorial service.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the three-story, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is listed for $12.95 million.

The contemporary residence spans 3,653 square feet and features a private pool and spa, expansive indoor-outdoor living areas, a rooftop deck, and access to Malibu Colony's exclusive beach.

Jonah previously owned the home before selling it in 2022 ... and the property was also previously owned by Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, the co-founders of luxury brand Chrome Hearts.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Hayden's family and friends gathered Saturday night at the estate following her celebration of life ceremony at a nearby church.