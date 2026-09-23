Mia Goth Says She's Scared To Be In Same Room As Man Accusing Her of Assault

"The Odyssey" star Mia Goth says she's scared to go near the background extra accusing her of an on-set assault … and is pleading to not have to be in the same room as him during her deposition ... TMZ has learned.

Mia filed a declaration asking the judge to allow her deposition to be taken over a videoconference, instead of in person.

The docs were filed in her ongoing lawsuit with James Hunter, who sued the actress claiming she kicked him in the head and followed him into a bathroom while he was an extra on the 2024 horror film "Maxxxine."

The star said, "Based on my awareness of [James'] conduct in connection with this litigation, I am concerned that his interest in me extends beyond the issues being litigated in this case."

She claims James attempted to get information about her home … which she says has caused her "significant concern" about her privacy.

Mia said she also learned James had a restraining order taken out against him by a third party … which adds to her fears.

She said she does not object to being deposed in the case but doesn't want to be near James … and is asking for her deposition to be remote and conducted via videoconference.

As TMZ first reported, James claimed he was on the ground covered in blood while Mia ran through a field during the scene in question.

He claimed Mia was warned that she was getting close to his head but says she didn't listen and ended up kicking him. He alleges she taunted and mocked him after the incident … and "dared" him to do something about it. His lawsuit is seeking over $500k in damages.