Nancy Mace Channels Catwoman with Skin-Tight New Look
Nancy Mace Get A Load of My Leather Look!!!
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Rep. Nancy Mace seems to be going for a little Catwoman cosplay in Thursday's episode of her podcast, "Get Maced."
The South Carolina congresswoman opted for a casual, almost-Friday fit that looked like it came straight out of a superhero movie ... thanks to that skin-tight black jumpsuit.
Seriously ... she looks like she raided the wardrobe trailer for "Batman Returns" and swiped Michelle Pfeiffer's costume.
Hmm ... wonder when the leather jumpsuit will make its debut on the House floor?