Nancy Mace Channels Catwoman with Skin-Tight New Look

Get A Load of My Leather Look!!!

Rep. Nancy Mace seems to be going for a little Catwoman cosplay in Thursday's episode of her podcast, "Get Maced."

The South Carolina congresswoman opted for a casual, almost-Friday fit that looked like it came straight out of a superhero movie ... thanks to that skin-tight black jumpsuit.

Seriously ... she looks like she raided the wardrobe trailer for "Batman Returns" and swiped Michelle Pfeiffer's costume.