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Democratic Sen. John Fetterman Accidentally Calls Himself a Lifelong Republican

Sen. John Fetterman I'm a Lifelong Republican ... Uh, I Mean Democrat

By TMZ Staff
Published
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FETTERMAN FLUBS IT
Video: John Fetterman
C-SPAN

Sen. John Fetterman had a major slip of the tongue ... as the centrist Democrat -- who often splits from his party -- called himself a "lifelong Republican."

Fetterman made the gaffe while he was attending the Texas Tribune Festival Saturday ... and the moderator had to remind him that he was in fact a Dem.

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Fetterman -- wearing his classic sweatshirt and shorts uniform -- could be seen putting his hand to his head after the viral moment.

He admitted of the mistake ... "I guarantee you that will break through. That will get clipped."

John Fetterman
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What can we say, John ... when you're right, you're far right. Kidding!

Despite the error ... he firmly responded that he doesn't "have a reason" to join the GOP -- a party he crossed the aisle to side with around 26% of the time in 2025, according to voting stats.

John Fetterman in Politic Events
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John Fetterman Hard at Work Launch Gallery
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At the same time, Fetterman said ... "If the Democratic Party votes me out or expels me, they’re always entitled to do that."

Bottom line ... it's complicated between Fetterman and the Dems, but they're sticking together for now.

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