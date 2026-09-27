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John Legend and Bilt to Cover Rent for 50 Students

John Legend All Of Me Wants To Help Pay Students' Rent!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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JOHN GIVES BACK
Video: John Legend
Bilt

John Legend and Bilt are teaming up to help some ordinary people ... by paying the rent for 50 students across 4 universities.

The colleges include historically Black institutions Morehouse College, Central State University, and Wilberforce University ... and John's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania.

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Getty

The cause is near and dear to John's heart because he knows first-hand the struggle of getting your rent paid on time ... especially as a college student.

Describing his time living off-campus at UPenn, he said ... "I was paying my own rent, you know, I had a work-study job. I had a job at a church outside of Philly, a couple hours north of Philly. I would drive up every weekend. So, I was hustling, and I was doing it so I could pay my rent, you know, and so I know what it feels like to be in that position."

On top of the university support, Bilt members can also score free rent for themselves by playing "Rent Free" -- a monthly game show Bilt hosts, with John serving as October's guest player.

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In addition to having their rent taken care of ... they can also get access to John's limited-edition "Muse" vinyl with custom artwork, available for pre-order starting today.

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Bilt

Bilt CEO Ankur Jain wrote ... "John's music has been the soundtrack to the pivotal moments of so many people’s lives: falling in love, moving in together and exploring a neighborhood, getting married, and coming home. It feels right to build this Rent Day around him and around 'Muse.'"

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